Info via a Reuters report citing a Goldman Sachs note.
- the current resilience in Russian oil production, if sustained, places only moderate downside risk of about $9 per barrel on its "bullish" 2023 average Brent forecast of $97.5 per barrel
- GS expects Russian oil production to drop by 0.6 million barrels per day by April due to a lack of tankers to fully redirect oil following the upcoming European embargo
- "However, any retaliation via voluntary production cuts also implies some upside oil price risk"
Oil has caught a wee bid as optimism on the global economy has picked up. That got a set back overnight: