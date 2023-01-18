Info via a Reuters report citing a Goldman Sachs note.

the current resilience in Russian oil production, if sustained, places only moderate downside risk of about $9 per barrel on its "bullish" 2023 average Brent forecast of $97.5 per barrel

GS expects Russian oil production to drop by 0.6 million barrels per day by April due to a lack of tankers to fully redirect oil following the upcoming European embargo

"However, any retaliation via voluntary production cuts also implies some upside oil price risk"

Link to Reuters for more here

Oil has caught a wee bid as optimism on the global economy has picked up. That got a set back overnight: