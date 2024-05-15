Goldman Sachs CEO Solomon spoke on debt issues earlier this week:
GS' Group President John Waldron has reiterated concerns, speaking in an interview with Bloomberg (gated)
- US government should think that there’s an insatiable appetite for US debt
- “There’s no evidence we cannot just keep going, but those of us who have been watching this for a long time are worried this is an unsustainable pace”
- “We need to show more discipline in the system should the US continue to be a great place to invest.”
- there is a need to stimulate some parts of the economy but, Republicans and Democrats need to find a way to create more discipline in fiscal spending