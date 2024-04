Via Goldman Sachs, info that hedge funds sold stocks at the fastest pace in 3 months last week.

The data cited comes from Goldman Sachs’ prime brokerage, adding:

hedge funds sold global stocks on a net basis

this was a second consecutive week

largest selling since the middle of January 2024

driven almost entirely by short sales

Huh. I wonder if the CPI data is already out there in hedge fund land?