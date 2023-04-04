This snippet from Goldman Sachs on oil comes via Reuters:

production cuts by OPEC could result in a significantly larger deficit in the market, driving a rally in prices to $100 per barrel by April 2024

it sees "elevated OPEC pricing power - the ability to raise prices without significantly hurting its demand - as the key economic driver"

Earlier this week from Goldman Sachs on the output cuts:

Barclays, similar:

Morgan Stanley not convinced:

---

Oil price update, still with the big gap not filled: