APPEC-Goldman Sachs says OPEC will go ahead in next few quarters (not Q4) with gradual and moderate production increases.

APPEC-Goldman Sachs says 7 million BPD of financial demand was lost over the last two months, with positioning at an all-time low.

WTI is currently trading just below $69. With oil prices continuing to fall it seems like a stretch to expect production hikes right now.