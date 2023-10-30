Not much of a day trading idea this one, but for the longer-term folks.

Goldman Sachs say they are getting set to boost economic growth forecasts in the second half of their ten-year outlook:

enormous economic potential of generative Al

suggests growth upside

we will ... raise our growth forecasts ... including by 0.4pp in the US, by 0.2-0.4pp in other DMs, and 0.1-0.2pp in advanced EMs by 2034

It'd be a shame if non-DM countries are held back from jumping on board with these new economic growth engines.