Goldman Sachs's Dina Powell says on debt ceiling negotiations that while "it'll get too close for comfort, there'll be a resolution."
Powell is a senior executive in Goldman Sachs investment bank and prio to that served as United States Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy under the previous President Donald Trump.
- I think in this case, they need to look like each side is fighting very hard for their positions. So getting a little too much to the edge. But I also recognize in the way they're talking about it and in the way I've heard from some of the negotiators on Capitol Hill that not only is this extremely economically damaging, there's real political cost for both sides.
- So my prediction is it will get too close for comfort, but there will be a resolution.