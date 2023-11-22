Goldman Sachs on the OPEC+ meeting coming up on November 26:

its statistical model of OPEC decisions suggests that deeper output cuts should not be ruled out

sees a 35% probability of a deeper cut

says OPEC+ would see such further cuts as "insurance" against the price of Brent crude falling below their $80/bbl estimate of the OPEC put in Q1

GS cite:

the fall in speculative positioning and in timespreads

higher-than-expected inventories

GS may have a point on inventories given this earlier: