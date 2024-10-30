A heads up via a Goldman Sachs derivatives research note.

Citing options markets, GS says it'll be a volatile election day (November 5):

SPX options pricing implies a plus/minus 2.1% move on the day

options on the top 25 macro ETFs which imply an average move of +/- 5.3% for U.S. elections when compared to the past realized moves of ~+/-2.8% during the 2016 and 2020 elections

options market implies a move of more than 7% for ProShares Bitcoin ETF (BITO)

Two of the funds with the highest implied volatility are linked to China:

both Dems and Reps have an aggressive posture toward China

but Trump’s tariff proposal could pose a more sizeable threat

---

Yeah, like the sub heading says, wait until after Tuesday's close and then it's a 6 hour wait until Tokyo opens (US changes off daylight saving this weekend so maybe its 5 or 7 hours, whatever - strap in for wild moves!)

I'm ready!