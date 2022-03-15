The info comes via Dow Jones / Wall Street Journal (gated)

Goldman analysts recently raised their 2022 forecasts for buybacks to a record $1 trillion

would represent a 12% increase from last year

The analysts said the breadth of buyback activity is near a historic high, with the number of active programs double the typical figure.

Stock buybacks take shares out of the market, i.e. less supply, and are thus bullish at the margin, everything else being equal (which it never is, of course).

Graphic from the Journal artilce: