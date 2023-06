The market didn't like today's high UK core inflation reading and is signaling that the BOE will have to send the economy into a recession. Current market pricing shows a 57% chance of 25 bps tomorrow and 43% chance of 50 bps.

Pricing also shows a 75% probability the BOE will have to hike to 6% by late in the year, rather than the 5.5% that Goldman Sachs is forecasting.