They lowered their forecast from 5% to 4.75% towards the end of last year but are now switching it back. A 25 bps rate hike for next month is almost a given now as inflation pressures continue to persist but will we see policymakers be able to keep tightening until 5%? The current market pricing is definitely suggestive of that potential, though less assured as it was last week:

OIS market implied rate probability for the BOE