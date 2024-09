The Atlanta Fed GDPNow growth estimate was raised to 3% today from 2.5%.

Now Goldman is also raising its estimate but only by 0.3% from the same 2.5%. They now see growth for Q3 at 2.8%.

2.8% or 3% and S&P/Dow at new record level, 50 basis points seems a stretch?

Meanwhile the 10 year yields made a new low for the run lower today down to 3.599%. That is the lowest level since Early June 2023.