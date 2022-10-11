This via the folks at eFX.

Goldman Sachs revised down its USD/CAD, AUD/USD, and NZD/USD forecasts.

"We have revised our forecasts for USD/CAD

to 1.38, 1.34, and 1.28 in 3, 6, and 12 months (vs 1.33, 1.30, and 1.26 previously), while our new forecasts for AUD/USD are 0.62, 0.67, and 0.71 (vs 0.67, 0.69, and 0.73 previously)

are 0.62, 0.67, and 0.71 (vs 0.67, 0.69, and 0.73 previously) and NZD/USD are 0.54, 0.60, and 0.64 (vs 0.59, 0.61, and 0.65 previously)," GS notes.

"That said, there are certainly risks to the broader view that could tilt the market into another risk rally, where yields come off, equities rise and the Dollar weakens. In this scenario, we think NZD and AUD would outperform CAD and USD, especially NZD on hawkish Fed relief, while CAD strengthens vs USD but is held back on crosses by its stronger ties to the Dollar," GS adds.

In summary, DXY (not quite, but FWIW):

I posted yesterday on the 2nd and 3rd to last candles suggesting to me some sideways ahead for DXY. Technical analysts, please weigh in in the comments!