Goldman Sachs from earlier this week (Bloomberg TV interview) on Chinese equities. Analysts at GS say stocks in China are supported on a dip in price next year. Chinese stocks face limited downside in 2025. GS cite:

market has factored in trade tension risks already

domestic stimulus measures offer a buffer against any further selloff

market participants expect more concrete measures to boost consumption

equity valuations have come off their October peak

potentially improving fundamentals for companies

GS forecasts 7% earnings growth for the MSCI China gauge in 2025, and 10% in 2026

60% US tariff hike on Chinese goods is unlikely, but if so 10% valuation downside from the current level

***

We've just had some announcements from China's Ministry of Finance on further stimulus measures ahead (nothing specific yet):

Reuters collated the headlines more broadly: