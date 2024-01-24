A piece from Dow Jones / Wall Street Journal on Goldman Sachs drawing implications of a potential Trump win in the 2024 Presidential election.

In brief from the article:

Goldman Sachs looked to the market reaction seen from the results of last week's Iowa caucuses. In particular, they zeroed in on a 13-hour window after the caucus took place at 7 p.m. local time on January 15 and point out that the dollar strengthened against its major peers by enough "to look unusual relative to normal levels of volatility."

The greenback's pronounced moves during that window suggest that Trump's likely focus on trade and international policies "could provide a meaningful further boost to the dollar"

Treasury yields also moved higher, helping to support their view that a Trump-led Republican sweep could affect the government-debt market as well.

---

Interesting. Trump has just won the New Hampshire caucus. Will the USD move the same in the hours ahead?