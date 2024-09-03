Goldman Sachs on artificial intelligence cutting oil prices ahead:

"AI could potentially reduce costs via improved logistics and resource allocation ... resulting in a $5/bbl fall in the marginal incentive price, assuming a 25% productivity gain observed for early AI adopters,"

Goldman expects a modest potential AI boost to oil demand compared to demand impact to power and natural gas over the next 10 years.

"We believe that AI would likely be a modest net negative to oil prices in the medium-to-long term as the negative impact from the cost curve (c.-$5/bbl) - oil's long-term anchor - would likely outweigh the demand boost (c.+$2/bbl),"

The info comes via an interesting Reuters article, here's the link for plenty more.