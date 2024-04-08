Goldman Sachs says Brent stays below $100/bbl in their base case because they assume already solid demand, no additional geopolitical supply hit, and elevated spare capacity will lead OPEC+ to raise production in q3

Says geopolitical impediments to OPEC's ability/desire to deploy spare capacity could send Brent above $100

Says "we are closing our summer24 deficit trade (long aug24/sep24 Brent timespreads) with a profit as this 3m/4m timespread now looks rich"

-

Brent has dribbled lower since opening for the week: