Goldman Sachs assesses that if the deal passes Congress by June 5, which means the US avoids a default, the reduction in federal spending would trim US GDP by just 0.1% next year.

Other analysts, Moody's for example, say the timing of the marginal fiscal restraint is not great given heightened recession risks, “But it is manageable.”