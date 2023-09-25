Goldman Sachs on US equities.

“We are in the middle of the worst seasonal equity period of the year right now for the market to close out Q3.

Since 1928, the median SPX return for the last 10 out of 11 days in September is negative.

In addition, Monday is holiday and potential long weekend (lower volumes).

This dynamic improves as we move in October, see NDX for example”

---

Can someone fill me in on 'Monday is a holiday'? I have the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ and Bond markets all open today.