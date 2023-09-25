Goldman Sachs on US equities.
- “We are in the middle of the worst seasonal equity period of the year right now for the market to close out Q3.
- Since 1928, the median SPX return for the last 10 out of 11 days in September is negative.
- In addition, Monday is holiday and potential long weekend (lower volumes).
- This dynamic improves as we move in October, see NDX for example”
---
Can someone fill me in on 'Monday is a holiday'? I have the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ and Bond markets all open today.