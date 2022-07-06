Tuesday saw a huge drop for the oil price.

Too far says Goldman Sachs. Citing the global supply deficit still remaining unresolved. GS add that its to soon for the oil price to drop on recession concerns.

Headline via news wires.

GS have a point.

----

Related, but not specific to oil. JP Morgan are saying that its "inconceivable" that US is already in recession "for a labor market that has generated close to 500k average monthly gains for the past six months".

JPM are wary with inflation at 40 years highs.