Key Points:

  • Forecasts $76/bbl average for 2025 on moderate surplus
  • Maintains $70-85/bbl range view
  • Risks skewed to downside due to high spare capacity, potential trade tariffs
  • Brent spreads may be underpricing near-term physical tightness

Geopolitical factors:

  • Limited risk premium despite Israel-Iran tensions
  • High OPEC+ spare capacity providing buffer
  • Iran oil production remains undisrupted
  • Mid East conflict keeps supply risks in play

Bottom line: While Goldman sees downside risks dominating, they note 2025 supply glut isn't guaranteed and year-end could see some upward price pressure.

a red steel barrel of oil riding on a rollercoaster