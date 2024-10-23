Key Points:

Forecasts $76/bbl average for 2025 on moderate surplus

Maintains $70-85/bbl range view

Risks skewed to downside due to high spare capacity, potential trade tariffs

Brent spreads may be underpricing near-term physical tightness

Geopolitical factors:

Limited risk premium despite Israel-Iran tensions

High OPEC+ spare capacity providing buffer

Iran oil production remains undisrupted

Mid East conflict keeps supply risks in play

Bottom line: While Goldman sees downside risks dominating, they note 2025 supply glut isn't guaranteed and year-end could see some upward price pressure.