A note from equity analysts at Goldman Sachs, bullish for 2024 on US firms' earnings.

Currently their forecast is for S&P 500 companies’ earnings per share to rise 5% to $237 this year, well above the median $231-per-share forecast, but still in danger of being too low says GS:

  • “We see potential upside to our EPS estimate from stronger US economic growth, lower interest rates, and a weaker dollar” despite lower oil prices

GS' most recent S&P 500 index forecast for 2024 was issued in December is 5100, raised from 4700 issued in November.

Following up on the post with GS' taper forecast ... not too far off!