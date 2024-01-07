A note from equity analysts at Goldman Sachs, bullish for 2024 on US firms' earnings.

Currently their forecast is for S&P 500 companies’ earnings per share to rise 5% to $237 this year, well above the median $231-per-share forecast, but still in danger of being too low says GS:

“We see potential upside to our EPS estimate from stronger US economic growth, lower interest rates, and a weaker dollar” despite lower oil prices

GS' most recent S&P 500 index forecast for 2024 was issued in December is 5100, raised from 4700 issued in November.