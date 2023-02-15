Reuters carried the report overnight ICYMI.

Goldman Sachs estimated that the gap between the average effective price paid and the quoted price has widened since last March, and reached around $25 per barrel in December.

"We argue that the resilience in production so far may partly reflect that the effective price paid for Russian oil appears significantly greater than the quoted price assessments"

Reuters says the GS note is dated February 10, so treat this as background information.

