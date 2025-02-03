Goldman Sachs:

potential tariff-driven decline in US natural gas imports from Canada is too small to significantly raise natural gas prices

medium-run risks to oil prices skewed downside because persistent broad tariffs would weigh on global;l GDP and oil demand

There are plenty of separate analyst departments at investment banks such as Goldman Sachs. This helps explain why here they see oil risks skewed higher because of tariffs and earlier they said they expect tariffs won't be medium term:

Otherwise this makes no sense, does it?

Or, maybe ...