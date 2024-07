A note from Goldman Sachs on US stocks, comments ion brief:

August equity-market flows are typically the slowest of the year

markets have historically pulled back from mid-July highs

on guard for a "late summer equity market correction" if earnings disappoint and investors begin to focus on the autumn election results

pain trade has shifted from the upside to the downside

buyers are full and running out of ammo after the best trading days of the year are now behind us