Goldman Sachs’ global markets division managing director Scott Rubner with the projection.
- Says there will be a “wall of money” pouring into the equity market during Q3 this year
- money from passive equity allocations will come into the stock market in early July
- will push the current rally higher through early (northern) summer
Cites seasonality:
- strong seasonal trends coming from retail investors,
- historically, the first 15 days of July were the best two-week trading period of the year for equities
- rally tends to fade after July 17