Goldman Sachs’ global markets division managing director Scott Rubner with the projection.

  • Says there will be a “wall of money” pouring into the equity market during Q3 this year
  • money from passive equity allocations will come into the stock market in early July
  • will push the current rally higher through early (northern) summer

Cites seasonality:

  • strong seasonal trends coming from retail investors,
  • historically, the first 15 days of July were the best two-week trading period of the year for equities
  • rally tends to fade after July 17
S&P 500 Goldman Sachs wall of money 06 June 2024 2