Similarly, they also bumped up their average forecast for next year to $73. The previous forecast for 2026 was $71 previously.

Goldman Sachs says that they are looking for an average peak of around $80 in April to May this year. But the firm estimates that Brent oil could rise to as high as $93 when sanctioned supply falls - in the case of Iran and Russia. Meanwhile, they also see a scenario in which Brent oil could fall to the low $60s in 2026 amid a 10% universal tariffs scenario. As such, they are lowering their fair value estimate for the next 36 months to $68 (vs $70 previously).