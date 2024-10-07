Goldman Sachs lowers odds of US recession to 15% after better-than-expected jobs report

Goldman Sachs has lowered the odds of the United States slipping into a recession in the next 12 months by five percentage points to 15%, following the latest employment report that showed better-than-expected data.

The Wall Street brokerage maintained its forecast of consecutive 25 basis points cuts to reach a terminal rate of 3.25-3.5% by June 2025.

"More broadly, we see no obvious reason for job growth to be mediocre at a time when job openings are high and GDP (gross domestic product) is growing strongly,"