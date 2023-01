Recapping comments from Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius to CNBC after the US NFP on Friday.

We’re growing at a below-trend pace that’s necessary to rebalance the economy.

Wage growth is gradually decelerating, price inflation is pretty quickly decelerating.

I think that should be encouraging for a soft landing

There is a 6 minute video of the interview on the CNBC site, but it is gated.

