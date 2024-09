They had previously penciled in a 25 bps rate cut for December instead. So, they're changing to October now. BNP and HSBC are the other two names on the list but I'd expect the rest of the houses to change up their calls in the next week or so as well. From earlier: BNP Paribas revises call and sees the ECB cutting rates in October now

Update: JP Morgan now also says that they see the ECB cutting rates starting from October.