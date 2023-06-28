Goldman Sachs cite their model for tipping Russell 2000 outperformance ahead:

Russell 2000 should rise by 14% during the next 12 months, according to a simple model based on US economic growth and starting valuations that has explained roughly two-thirds of Russell 2000 returns between 1995 and 2015

S&P 500 forecast of + 9%

GS reason that the Russell 2000 appears attractive as its valuation is below the historical average. Adding that P/E multiples have typically been weak indicators for Russell 2000 performance because many companies are not profitable or lack analyst forecasts

GS does outline 3 near-term macro headwinds that the Russell 2000 faces