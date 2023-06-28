Goldman Sachs cite their model for tipping Russell 2000 outperformance ahead:

  • Russell 2000 should rise by 14% during the next 12 months, according to a simple model based on US economic growth and starting valuations that has explained roughly two-thirds of Russell 2000 returns between 1995 and 2015
  • S&P 500 forecast of + 9%

GS reason that the Russell 2000 appears attractive as its valuation is below the historical average. Adding that P/E multiples have typically been weak indicators for Russell 2000 performance because many companies are not profitable or lack analyst forecasts

GS does outline 3 near-term macro headwinds that the Russell 2000 faces

  1. the small cap index is very sensitive to GDP growth, which the Fed aims to control in order to fight off inflation, thus there is a risk that US economic growth will govern the path of the Russell
  2. The Russell, with its small caps, is vulnerable to interest rates, small caps traditionally have weaker balance sheets, more floating debt, lower margins, and longer durations
  3. Goldman outlined another potential heawind - sector composition leaves the Russell 2000 Index susceptible to drops
weekly rty russell 2000 29 June 2023