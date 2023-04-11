Inflation data from the US is due on Wednesday, 12 April 2023 at 8.30 am US Eastern time:
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.
Via a Bloomberg report is this from Goldman Sachs (gated):
- Expect the S&P 500 to drop at least 2% should the year-over-year inflation rate come in above the previous reading of 6%
- stocks are likely to go higher if CPI meets or trails 5.1%
- “Stock market wants a softer print as a hot reading will add more confusion/uncertainty into the equation of what the Fed does from here,"
- “Another hike in May but then aggressive cuts in Q4? This is what Fed fund futures are pricing in ahead of tomorrow’s print."