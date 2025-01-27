Goldman Sachs anticipates a 25bps rate cut from the Bank of Canada at this week’s January meeting, paired with cautious guidance due to tariff-related uncertainties. They prefer medium-term long USD/CAD positions to capitalize on potential tariff risks.
Key Points:
Expected Rate Cut:
- A 25bps cut aligns with market expectations, continuing the BoC’s easing cycle.
Messaging Crucial for CAD:
- Focus will shift to how the BoC signals the pace of future rate cuts.
- Risks include near-term CAD strength if the BoC hesitates to commit to continued cuts.
Tariff Uncertainty Weighs on Outlook:
- Tariff threats from the US create an overhang, influencing the BoC's cautious tone.
Medium-Term USD/CAD View:
- Goldman remains comfortable with below-consensus estimates for Canada’s neutral rate.
- Long USD/CAD is a preferred medium-term strategy, reflecting potential headwinds from tariffs.
Conclusion:
Goldman Sachs sees potential for near-term CAD support if the BoC sounds hesitant about further cuts. However, their medium-term view remains firmly tilted toward USD/CAD upside, driven by tariff risks and a relatively dovish BoC outlook. Long USD/CAD remains a favored trade.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.