Goldman Sachs anticipates October core retail sales to grow by 0.3%, in line with consensus, driven by robust card spending. Headline retail sales are forecasted to increase by 0.4%, with lower gasoline prices partially offset by higher auto sales.

Key Points:

Core Retail Sales Forecast: Core retail sales are expected to increase by 0.3%, reflecting stable consumer spending patterns, especially in card-based transactions.

Headline Sales Boost from Autos: Headline retail sales are projected to rise 0.4%, bolstered by auto sales growth, though partially countered by lower gasoline prices.

Conclusion:

Goldman Sachs expects October’s retail sales data to show steady growth, with solid core sales and a slight headline boost from auto sales. This aligns with a generally resilient consumer spending environment despite variable fuel prices.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.