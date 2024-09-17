Goldman Sachs anticipates the FOMC will implement a 25 basis point rate cut at its September meeting, viewing recent comments from Fed officials as indicative of a preference for this move over a larger cut. The focus will shift towards labor market risks, and the firm expects to see a median dot plot implying three rate cuts in 2024.

Key Points:

Rate Cut Expectation: Goldman Sachs forecasts a 25bp rate cut at the September meeting.

at the September meeting. A 50bp cut is seen as a reasonable precaution but is less likely given recent Fed communications. Labor Market Focus: The meeting will highlight risks related to the labor market.

Concerns exist regarding whether labor demand can absorb new entrants and prevent the unemployment rate from rising. Future Rate Projections: Expectation of three 25bp cuts in 2024, with a terminal rate projected between 3.25% and 3.5% .

in 2024, with a terminal rate projected between . The median dot plot will likely indicate a gradual path towards 4.625% in 2024 and 2.875% by 2027. Economic Projections: Anticipated changes include higher GDP growth for 2024, a higher unemployment rate path, and a lower inflation trajectory. Risks to Forecast: Risks to the baseline forecast are tilted to the downside but less severe than what current market pricing suggests.

Conclusion:

Goldman Sachs expects the FOMC to proceed with a 25bp cut while emphasizing labor market risks. The meeting is likely to provide updated economic projections and a dot plot that reflects a cautious but structured approach to future rate cuts, aligning with a focus on maintaining economic stability amid evolving labor market dynamics.

