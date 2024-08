Goldman Sachs plans to layoff 3-4% of its workforce or between 1300 and 1800 people, according to the WSJ.

This shouldn't come as a surprise as the company trims 2-7% of its workforce annually on performance factors. The layoffs have started and will continue through the autumn.

The cutthroat culture finally appears to be making shareholders money after trading virtually flat from 2018 to early this year.