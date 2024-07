Two strategists are out with their projections for FOMC rate cuts in 2024:

Lazards strategists Temple still sees three cuts by the end of the year

Goldman Sachs expects the FOMC to cut rates by 25 basis points in September, followed by quarterly cuts to a terminal rate of 3.25% – 3.5%.

Fed's Powell today passed on a question regarding a September cut. The Fed chair did say that we are back in a disinflationary environment. but remains cautious on cutting too soon.