Goldman Sachs says demand in China for many major commodities has been growing at what they refer to as 'robust rates', ahead of their earlier forecasts.

China’s demand for copper has risen 8% y/y

for iron ore +7% y/y

for oil +6% y/y

More:

“The improvement in manufacturing trends so far in Q3 has also coincided with stronger import levels of base metals,”

And, on oil: