Goldman Sachs says demand in China for many major commodities has been growing at what they refer to as 'robust rates', ahead of their earlier forecasts.

  • China’s demand for copper has risen 8% y/y
  • for iron ore +7% y/y
  • for oil +6% y/y

More:

  • “The improvement in manufacturing trends so far in Q3 has also coincided with stronger import levels of base metals,”

And, on oil:

  • China’s oil demand has also been rising on the back of a “rapid recovery” in oil-intensive services sectors such as transportation
  • “China’s demand for oil has been supported by record internal mobility, as indicated by robust congestion and domestic flight data,”
  • “In our view, this robust level is sustainable, although we expect growth to decelerate significantly next year.”
china gasoiline