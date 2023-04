The Verge in an article outlining a Bloomberg report, says that Google employees have labeled their AI Chatbot Bard 'worse than useless" and a 'pathological liar".

Ouch.

Employees begged the company to not launch the product. They did anyway with early access to the experimental bot in March.

The use of artificial intelligence threatens Google's search business model.

For the full article CLICK HERE

Google shares are trading near unchanged on the day at $104.54 up $0.04 or 0.04%.