Google reclassifies U.S. as ‘sensitive country’ alongside China, Russia after Trump's 'Gulf of America' comments

CNBC with the report:

Google’s maps division on Monday reclassified the U.S. as a “sensitive country,” a designation it reserves for states with strict governments and border disputes, CNBC has learned.

The decision to elevate the U.S. to its list of sensitive countries illustrates the challenges Tech companies face in navigating the Trump presidency.

Google’s list of “sensitive” countries includes China, Russia, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

CNBC adds:

The new classification for the U.S. came after President Donald Trump said his administration would make name changes on official maps and federal communications. Those changes include renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” and renaming Mount Denali as Mount McKinley.

This may not sit well with the Prez?