Two months ago many in markets would have argued that the deepest moat in all of technology belonged to Google but the explosion of ChatGPT called into question the very foundation of the company: search.

The company called an all-hands meeting and is now quickly releasing a ChatGPT rival called 'Bard' or 'Apprentice Bard' to early testers. CNBC last week reported that the AI's answers can include recent events, something ChatGPT can't do.

The homepage for Google could also soon be redesigned to include a similar Q&A-style prompt