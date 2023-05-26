>
GOP negotiator McHenry: Cites progress in debt ceiling talks, but...
...warns that remaining issues become more difficult
GOP McHenry is saying that:
- That debt ceiling talks are progressing, but...
- Warns that remaining issues become more difficult as more progress is made
- Deal needs to be made in next day or 2 or 3.
The clock continues to tick, but stock markets remain positive:
- S&P index is back above its 100-week moving average
Moving average
Read this Term at 4204.04. The 100 week moving average is at 4200.20
- NASDAQ
Read this Term index is also above its 100-week moving average at 12903.07 and trades up 268 points or 2.12% at 12964.
- Dow Industrial Average is looking to snap a 5-day decline. It is currently up 302 points or 0.92%
