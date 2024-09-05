Trump
Trump at the NY economic club

Some bullets from GOP nominee Trump:

  • Will easily end 10 regulations for every new one
  • US will be the leader for crypto
  • Says that there will be no tax on Social Security Benefits
  • Will lower corporate tax rate to 15% for good manufactured in the US
  • Will increase tariffs on products coming in from different countries
  • Says tarriffs in the first term did not have an inflationary effect
  • Will get the mortgage rate down to 3% - maybe lower
  • Will create a sovereign wealth fund that will benefit the people of the US
  • Will build extraordinary national projects
  • The Wealth Fund will pay down the national debt
  • We will have the best people. We have incredible talent and will use that talent.