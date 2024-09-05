Some bullets from GOP nominee Trump:
- Will easily end 10 regulations for every new one
- US will be the leader for crypto
- Says that there will be no tax on Social Security Benefits
- Will lower corporate tax rate to 15% for good manufactured in the US
- Will increase tariffs on products coming in from different countries
- Says tarriffs in the first term did not have an inflationary effect
- Will get the mortgage rate down to 3% - maybe lower
- Will create a sovereign wealth fund that will benefit the people of the US
- Will build extraordinary national projects
- The Wealth Fund will pay down the national debt
- We will have the best people. We have incredible talent and will use that talent.