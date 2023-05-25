>
GOP's McHenry: I don't think a deal will be done today. We are not quite in that zone yet
GOP's McHenry: I don't think a deal will be done today. We are not quite in that zone yet
-
GOPs McHenry with a debt ceiling update
GOP McHenry said:
- The debt dealing item's list is getting shorter
- He is not a pessimistic
- He does not think that there will be a deal done today saying "we're not quite in that zone yet"
- The work were doing centers on a shorter and shorter array of issues
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Tags
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Most Popular
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW