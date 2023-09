If you are interested in knowing what those governing the US are focused on at present, as the country lurches towards another shutdown debacle, the US Senate passed a resolution Wednesday:

the resolution requires that business attire be worn on the floor of the Senate, "which for men shall include a coat, tie, and slacks or other long pants."

the bill does not spell out what the attire includes for women.

Yeah, its not like there is much else going on there.