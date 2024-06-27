Hope you have your popcorn ready for the upcoming presidential debate between Biden and Trump (due at 9PM NY time).

Bloomberg was out with some helpful thoughts on what type of topics could be important for markets:

Topics like taxes, tariffs, electric cars, semiconductors, and cryptocurrencies could be focal points in the debate.

Stocks with high China exposure, like Air Products and Chemicals, Celanese, and Otis Worldwide, could be volatile due to trade discussions.

Chipmakers with high exposure to China, such as Nvidia, Broadcom, and Qualcomm, may experience volatility.

Trump’s favorable stance on cryptocurrency could affect stocks like Coinbase, Marathon Digital, and Riot Platforms.

Defense stocks like Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman may react to discussions on Middle East and Ukraine conflicts.

Cannabis stocks, including Tilray and Canopy Growth, might move based on policy debates.

Gun rights issues could impact Smith & Wesson and Sturm Ruger stocks.

Drugmakers like Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson may be influenced by populist policies from both parties.

Personally, I am lamenting the next few months as we move closer to the election. The constant back and forth from the candidate, the naming and shaming, and of course the fact that financial media will be drenched in all of it.