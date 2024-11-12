China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME) with the data from earlier this week. In October China's excavator sales are estimated to have reached 16,791 units:

that's +15.1% y/y

More notably, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market are estimated at 8,266 units

+21.6% y/y

Excavator sales to the export market +9.46% y/y

For the January-October 2024 period this year, China's excavator sales are estimated to have increased by 0.47 percent year on year

domestic market +9.8% y/y

export market -7.41% y/y

Is this a sign of green shoots for the economy in China?

There has been plenty of stimulus announcements, that the market has been disappointed with. But, are thye having an impact?