Sources say that a group of financials institutions are in talks to deposit $20 billion in First Republic and attempt to save the company, build confidence, and keep the deposit base solid. The stock has been halted and is trading at $30.14 down -$1.02 or -3.27%.

Meanwhile the

UPDATE: The shares are reopened and trades at $34.28 up $3.12 or 10.01%

Bloomberg and the WSJ says the save would be $30B

Meanwhile in the US debt market, yields are higher with the two-year of now up 21 basis points or 4.186%. That is the potential negative. The 10 year yield is up 9.1 basis points to 3.584%