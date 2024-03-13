Goldman Sachs is dipping a toe back into commercial real estate. GS Asset Management will restart "actively investing" in US commercial property this year. GSAM says the market is bottoming.

GSAM see buying opportunities: "The reason is a combination of interest rates coming down, we feel like the market is bottoming out, and because we're starting to see a floor in prices set by buyers who are in the market"

A GSAM executive was speaking with Reuters.